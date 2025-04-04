Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

O'Neale will start Friday's game against the Celtics.

O'Neale has been cleared to play following a one-game absence due to an illness and will slide into the starting lineup for the first time since March 12 as the Suns opt to switch things up after losing four straight games. As a starter this season (19 games), O'Neale has averaged 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.7 minutes per game.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now