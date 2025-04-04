Royce O'Neale News: Back in starting lineup

O'Neale will start Friday's game against the Celtics.

O'Neale has been cleared to play following a one-game absence due to an illness and will slide into the starting lineup for the first time since March 12 as the Suns opt to switch things up after losing four straight games. As a starter this season (19 games), O'Neale has averaged 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.7 minutes per game.