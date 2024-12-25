Royce O'Neale News: Back off starting five
O'Neale is not in the Suns' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
O'Neale has been dropped in favor of Ryan Dunn. As a starter this season, he is averaging 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 29.8 minutes. In 25.2 minutes as a bench player, he has averaged 9.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Even though a demoted role for O'Neale has been followed up with decreased scoring, his rebounding has been up off the bench, so his overall output may not drop off too much.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now