Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale News: Back off starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

O'Neale is not in the Suns' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

O'Neale has been dropped in favor of Ryan Dunn. As a starter this season, he is averaging 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 29.8 minutes. In 25.2 minutes as a bench player, he has averaged 9.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Even though a demoted role for O'Neale has been followed up with decreased scoring, his rebounding has been up off the bench, so his overall output may not drop off too much.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now