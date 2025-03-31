Fantasy Basketball
Royce O'Neale News: Could see larger role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

O'Neale ended Sunday's 148-109 loss to the Rockets with six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes.

Kevin Durant suffered a left ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Rockets and will miss at least Tuesday's game against the Bucks. O'Neale has been out of favor in Phoenix recently, but he's certainly a candidate to see more playing time in Durant's absence. The veteran has seen just 17.5 minutes over his last four outings with 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers.

