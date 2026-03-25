Royce O'Neale News: Delivers stellar line in return

O'Neale (knee) tallied 17 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes Tuesday in the Suns' 125-123 loss to the Nuggets.

After missing the Suns' previous three games due to left knee soreness, O'Neale returned to his usual spot in the starting five Tuesday and supplied one of his better all-around lines of the season. O'Neale should remain a reliable streaming option for three-pointers and steals while he continues to handle a 25-plus-minute starting role, but his low usage rate (14.4 percent) and field-goal percentage (41.9 percent) caps his overall fantasy upside.