Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale News: Does damage from downtown

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

O'Neale ended Tuesday's 129-114 victory over the Bucks with 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-11 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

O'Neale had his shot working early and often from beyond the arc in this one. He set a new season high in made triples, which surpassed his previous best of six treys Oct. 29 against Memphis. This was an unexpected scoring burst out of the Baylor product, who was averaging only 6.6 points over his last nine outings heading into Tuesday's clash.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
