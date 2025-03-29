Royce O'Neale News: Drains seven threes in Minnesota

O'Neale contributed 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-12 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 124-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

The seven three-pointers were a season high for O'Neale, while the 21 points represented his best scoring effort since he dropped 27 on the Spurs back on Feb. 20. The veteran forward has drained multiple threes in nine of the last 13 games, but he hasn't offered a lot of fantasy value otherwise, averaging 8.4 points, 4.6 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.5 treys and 0.8 steals in 23.2 minutes a contest over that stretch.