Royce O'Neale News: Good to go for Tuesday

O'Neale (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Trail Blazers.

O'Neale was inactive for Sunday's regular-season finale due to a knee injury but is cleared for the start of the postseason Tuesday. A starter in 67 of his 78 regular-season appearances, the veteran forward has come off the bench in each of his past six contests, averaging 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.0 minutes during that span.