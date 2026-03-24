Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

O'Neale (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

As expected, O'Neale will shed his probable tag and return from a three-game absence due to left knee soreness. With the veteran forward back in action, there will be fewer minutes available for guys like Rasheer Fleming and Jordan Goodwin.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
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