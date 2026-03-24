Royce O'Neale News: Good to go Tuesday
O'Neale (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
As expected, O'Neale will shed his probable tag and return from a three-game absence due to left knee soreness. With the veteran forward back in action, there will be fewer minutes available for guys like Rasheer Fleming and Jordan Goodwin.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce O'Neale See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 222 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 222 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 195 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 195 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 177 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce O'Neale See More