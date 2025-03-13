Royce O'Neale News: Hands out eight assists

O'Neale supplied two points (1-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to Houston.

O'Neale replaced Bol Bol in the starting lineup Wednesday, and that's a move that could stick with the Suns looking to shake things up once again. O'Neale produced a season-high eight assists, and he took advantage of a few extra available minutes with Grayson Allen (foot) and Nick Richards (ankle) both sidelined for this contest.