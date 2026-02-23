Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale News: Held scoreless in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

O'Neale finished Sunday's 92-77 loss to the Trail Blazers with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 25 minutes.

O'Neale was held scoreless for just the second time in 58 games this season. However, he managed to turn in a serviceable effort on the boards, racking up seven rebounds for a third straight game. O'Neale also made an impact defensively by recording at least one steal and one block for a second straight matchup.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
