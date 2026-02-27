Royce O'Neale News: Hits game-winning three

O'Neale provided 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 victory over the Lakers.

O'Neale sank a clutch three-pointer with seconds remaining to seal the narrow victory, thwarting the Lakers' late rally in dramatic fashion. O'Neale finally paid off as a top producer while filling in for Dillon Brooks (hand) after scoring only nine points and nine rebounds over the previous two games. He'll be a regular starter in the injury scenario, but his results will be unpredictable and often fall below expectations.