Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale News: Jumps into first unit Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 6:10pm

O'Neale is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

O'Neale will join Phoenix's starting lineup, with Kevin Durant (ankle) sitting out Wednesday and Ryan Dunn sliding to the second unit. Over 13 games as a starter for the Suns this season, O'Neale has averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 threes in 29.5 minutes, granting him enhanced fantasy value.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now