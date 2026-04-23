Royce O'Neale News: Just misses double-double in Game 2

O'Neale totaled 16 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 120-107 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The veteran forward bounced back from a quiet Game 1 performance to post his best scoring effort since a March 24 start against the Nuggets. O'Neale has scored in double digits in five of his last 10 games, all with the second unit, while averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 boards, 2.2 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.9 minutes.