Royce O'Neale News: Leads team in another loss

O'Neale recorded 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-111 loss to the Heat.

The Suns have lost seven games without Kevin Durant (ankle), although O'Neale has mostly succeeded in plugging the hole left by the All-Star. He's averaged 21.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the past two starts, and he could serve as a useful fantasy streamer due to Durant's questionable timetable for return.