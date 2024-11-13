Fantasy Basketball
Royce O'Neale News: Moves into starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

O'Neale will start in place of Bradley Beal Wednesday versus Sacramento.

O'Neale profiles is an integral part of Phoenix's rotation with Beal and Grayson Allen (ankle) unavailable Wednesday. O'Neale is averaging 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in five contests this season in which he's logged over 25 minutes of action, although he has failed to exceed eight points on three of those occasions.

