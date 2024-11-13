Royce O'Neale News: Moves into starting lineup

O'Neale will start in place of Bradley Beal Wednesday versus Sacramento.

O'Neale profiles is an integral part of Phoenix's rotation with Beal and Grayson Allen (ankle) unavailable Wednesday. O'Neale is averaging 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in five contests this season in which he's logged over 25 minutes of action, although he has failed to exceed eight points on three of those occasions.