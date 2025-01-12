Fantasy Basketball
Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale News: Officially active

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

O'Neale (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

O'Neale missed the last six games due to a left ankle sprain, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. O'Neale figures to have a sizable role when he returns to form, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him eased back into action considering the time he has missed.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
