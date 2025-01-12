Royce O'Neale News: Officially active
O'Neale (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
O'Neale missed the last six games due to a left ankle sprain, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. O'Neale figures to have a sizable role when he returns to form, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him eased back into action considering the time he has missed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now