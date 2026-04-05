Royce O'Neale News: Plays 22 minutes off bench

O'Neale logged three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 win over the Bulls.

Dillon Brooks picked up his 18th technical foul of the season and is facing a suspension for Tuesday's game against Houston. O'Neale has been quiet in recent weeks, but he could step into a larger role Tuesday, which would catapult him onto the streaming radar.