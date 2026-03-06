Royce O'Neale News: Poor showing in loss

O'Neale ended with three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and four rebounds across 18 minutes during Thursday's 105-103 loss to the Bulls.

This was a dud for O'Neale as he continues to underwhelm in fantasy hoops. Over his last six games, he's seeing 27.9 minutes per contest with 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers.