Royce O'Neale News: Retreating to bench Tuesday

O'Neale won't start Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Dillon Brooks will return to the starting lineup following an extended absence due to a fractured left hand, pushing O'Neale to the second unit. Over five outings off the bench this season, the veteran forward has averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest.