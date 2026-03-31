Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale News: Retreating to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

O'Neale won't start Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Dillon Brooks will return to the starting lineup following an extended absence due to a fractured left hand, pushing O'Neale to the second unit. Over five outings off the bench this season, the veteran forward has averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
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