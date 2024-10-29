Royce O'Neale News: Scores 12 points, grabs nine boards

O'Neale chipped in 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's 109-105 victory over the Lakers.

O'Neale is not known for being a player who will stand out due to his scoring ability, but he made a couple of key shots in the fourth quarter to ice the game for good. O'Neale is not expected to play a prominent role on offense for the Suns, however, and as good as this line was from a fantasy perspective, he's not expected to be a major contributor on offense regularly, particularly since he will continue to come off the bench regularly.