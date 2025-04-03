Royce O'Neale News: Set to return against Boston

O'Neale (illness) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

After missing Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to an illness, O'Neale will return to the floor for Phoenix on Friday against the defending NBA champions. The 31-year-old forward is averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 43.4 percent from the field and a career-high 42.1 percent from deep.