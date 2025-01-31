Fantasy Basketball
Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale News: Slides back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 6:42pm

O'Neale is coming off the bench in Friday's game against the Warriors.

O'Neale was able to hold onto a spot in Phoenix's starting five despite rookie first-rounder Ryan Dunn's return in Wednesday's game against Minnesota. Still, the former will cede his place in the first unit to the latter Friday. The veteran swingman has averaged 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 23.7 minutes over 29 games off the bench this season.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
