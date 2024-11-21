Fantasy Basketball
Royce O'Neale News: Solid in return to first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

O'Neale registered 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 loss to New York.

The Suns have experimented with the four frequently during Kevin Durant's (calf), and they opted for O'Neale for the second time amid Durant's absence. O'Neale's performances have rarely been consequential, as he's recorded a double-digit total only two times this season. The Suns will likely mix-and-match players often at the position, making O'Neale an unreliable fantasy option.

