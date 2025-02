O'Neale is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

O'Neale is the replacement for Devin Booker (back) in Phoenix's starting lineup Wednesday. The veteran swingman averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.6 minutes over 14 games as a starter this season.