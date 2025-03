O'Neale is in the Suns' starting lineup against the Rockets on Wednesday.

O'Neale will make his 19th start of the season Wednesday, and his first since Feb. 24. He has shot 46.8 percent from three on 5.6 3PA/G since the All-Star break, and over that span he has averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals over 23.6 minutes per game.