Royce O'Neale News: Steps up with 18 points in start

O'Neale totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 140-109 loss to Oklahoma City.

The veteran swingman joined Phoenix's starting unit in the absence of Kevin Durant (ankle), notching his highest scoring output since the Dec. 7 loss to Miami. O'Neale has averaged 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.5 threes in 29.5 minutes through 12 games as a Suns starter this season, shooting 48.3 percent from three-point land during this span. If Durant is unable to go in Friday's tilt against Utah, O'Neale would be a solid streaming option in nine-category fantasy leagues.