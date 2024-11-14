Royce O'Neale News: Struggles in starting role

O'Neale ended with five points (2-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 127-104 loss to the Kings.

The Suns are struggling to account for Kevin Durant's (calf) absence. O'Neale and Ryan Dunn have both been ineffective in making up for the lost production, and the team has lost two of their last three games without Durant in the lineup. O'Neale has broken the double-digit scoring threshold only four times over the first 12 games of the season.