Royce O'Neale News: Struggles persist Wednesday

O'Neale supplied three points (1-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt) and four rebounds over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 108-84 victory over the Nets.

O'Neale struggled from long distance against his former team Wednesday, something that's been a common theme for him since returning from an ankle sprain. Through his last six contests, the veteran swingman has averaged 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.2 three-pointers while shooting just 24.3 percent from deep. O'Neale should still be able to maintain a steady role off Phoenix's bench as he works his way through this cold spell, as his solid defense can routinely allow him to close games for the Suns. Still, his fantasy viability remains muted at the moment.