Royce O'Neale News: Struggles with shot in loss

O'Neale chipped in eight points (3-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 127-118 overtime loss to the Kings.

With Kevin Durant (calf) sidelined and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) leaving the contest early, O'Neale had the green light and attempted a season-high 14 shots. The veteran made multiple three-pointers for the sixth time over his last seven appearances, but overall, it was a rough shooting night, especially after he scored 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field in Dallas on Friday. O'Neale's production tends to be inconsistent, but he's in line for increased usage until Durant returns.