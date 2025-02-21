Royce O'Neale News: Surprising leading scorer Thursday

O'Neale supplied a team-high 27 points (10-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 loss to the Spurs.

Making his second straight start and fifth in the last six games, O'Neale paced Phoenix in scoring while setting a new season high in points and tying his season high in made three-pointers. The veteran forward has taken on a larger role in February, and he's responded by averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 boards, 4.3 threes, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals while playing at least 29 minutes in seven straight contests.