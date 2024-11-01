Royce O'Neale News: Wakes up with 21 points

O'Neale logged 21 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 125-119 win over the Clippers.

O'Neale's production shot up significantly, and it's too soon to say if the spike is an outlier or a sign of future success. The deck is stacked against him due to a packed depth chart, but if he can come close to 30 minutes on a nightly basis, he may be able to generate productive lines that will exceed previous expectations.