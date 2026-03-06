Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale News: Will suit up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

O'Neale (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

O'Neale will shake off his questionable tag due to right foot soreness and keep his record of perfect attendance this season alive. In seven games since the All-Star break, the veteran forward has averaged 6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.6 minutes per tilt.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce O'Neale
