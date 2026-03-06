Royce O'Neale News: Will suit up Friday
O'Neale (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
O'Neale will shake off his questionable tag due to right foot soreness and keep his record of perfect attendance this season alive. In seven games since the All-Star break, the veteran forward has averaged 6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.6 minutes per tilt.
