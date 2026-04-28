Royce O'Neale headshot

Royce O'Neale News: Wraps up serviceable campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 12:52pm

O'Neale supplied eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes during Monday's 131-122 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Suns battled plenty of injuries to their wings in 2025-26, allowing O'Neale to maintain a significant role throughout the year and draw 67 starts. Over 78 regular-season contests, the veteran swingman averaged a career-high 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.8 percent from deep. O'Neale is under team control for the next two seasons.

Royce O'Neale
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce O'Neale See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Royce O'Neale See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
NBA
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago