Royce O'Neale News: Wraps up serviceable campaign

O'Neale supplied eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes during Monday's 131-122 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Suns battled plenty of injuries to their wings in 2025-26, allowing O'Neale to maintain a significant role throughout the year and draw 67 starts. Over 78 regular-season contests, the veteran swingman averaged a career-high 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.8 percent from deep. O'Neale is under team control for the next two seasons.