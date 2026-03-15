Ruben Nembhard Injury: Apparently aggravates injury

Nembhard was not with the Valley Suns for Saturday's 125-116 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls due to a hamstring injury

Nembhard had recently recovered from a muscle injury, so it's possible he suffered a setback or was not ready to suit up in consecutive games. In any case, the guard is now questionable for upcoming matchups, potentially leaving the team without a key offensive contributor. Zhuric Phelps is likely to remain heavily involved until Nembhard is ready for significant minutes.