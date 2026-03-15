Ruben Nembhard Injury: Injured again

Nembhard was not with the team for Saturday's 125-116 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls after picking up a hamstring issue.

Nembhard had recently recovered from a muscle injury, so it's possible he suffered a setback or was not ready to feature in consecutive games. In any case, the guard is now questionable for upcoming matchups, potentially leaving the team without an offensive contributor. Zhuric Phelps is likely to remain heavily involved until Nembhard is ready for significant minutes.