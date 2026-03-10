Ruben Nembhard Injury: Sidelined Monday

Nembhard missed Monday's 109-103 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd after picking up a thigh injury.

Nembhard was unable to extend a streak of six G League starts, with Zhuric Phelps taking his place in the starting lineup against Wisconsin. It's still unclear when the injured player will be available again, so he'll be questionable for upcoming games. Prior to the issue, he was averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest in the 2025-26 regular season.