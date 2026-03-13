Ruben Nembhard News: Quiet outing in return

Nembhard (thigh) generated six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three assists in 14 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Nembhard got only a few minutes of play off the bench after recovering from the injury that forced him to miss Monday's game against Wisconsin. He was averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest during the regular season before his absence, and he could be expected to perform closer to those numbers if he eventually regains a starting spot from Zhuric Phelps.