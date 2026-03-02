Ruben Nembhard News: Season-high 32 points Monday

Nembhard collected 32 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 121-112 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Nembhard matched the game-high scoring output and led the way in dimes across both squads Monday. Across 22 G League regular-season appearances, the 26-year-old is averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 assists 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.4 minutes per game.