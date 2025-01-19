Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert Injury: Dealing with ankle problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Gobert is questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain.

Gobert is a new addition to the injury report with an ankle problem, and the questionable tag suggests the Timberwolves will decide on his status closer to Monday's 2:30 p.m. tipoff. If Gobert can't go, then Naz Reid would likely move to the starting lineup alongside Julius Randle in the frontcourt. Gobert is averaging 10.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now