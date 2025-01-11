Rudy Gobert Injury: Heads to locker room Saturday

Gobert is headed to the locker room after sustaining an apparent head injury in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Gobert took a big shot from Zach Edey in the head while battling for a rebound, and the big man went to the locker room to get a proper look at any potential injury. Naz Reid should see more minutes while Gobert is sidelined, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to the hardwood.