Rudy Gobert Injury: Iffy against Buzz City Monday

Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup versus the Hornets.

Gobert is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the 2024-25 campaign. The 32-year-old is averaging a double-double with 10.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals-plus-blocks and 1.5 assists across 33.2 minutes per game in six regular-season appearances thus far. If the veteran big man is ruled out, Naz Reid will be expected to start.