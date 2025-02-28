Rudy Gobert Injury: Out again Friday
Gobert (back) will not play in Friday's game against Utah.
Gobert will now miss his sixth consecutive game due to his back injury, and it is uncertain when he will return. With Julius Randle (groin), Anthony Edwards (suspension) and Gobert all out, Minnesota will turn to its second unit to step up in Friday's matchup with the Jazz. Naz Reid will likely start again in Gobert's absence.
