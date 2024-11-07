Rudy Gobert News: Comes close to double-double

Gobert closed with 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 win over the Bulls.

Gobert engaged in a battle with Nikola Vucevic, and while the Bulls big man outplayed him from a statistical perspective, the Frenchman delivered an impressive outing in his own right. Gobert missed just two of his 11 shots from the field and finished just one board shy of what would've been his fourth double-double of the campaign. This should be categorized as a huge bounce-back effort for the veteran, who had scored 10 or fewer points in three of his previous four contests.