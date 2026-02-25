Rudy Gobert News: Dominates glass in Portland

Gobert closed Tuesday's 124-121 win over the Trail Blazers with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes.

After sitting out Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a one-game suspension following a flagrant 1 foul, Gobert returned and set a new season high in boards. The double-double was his 26th of the season, tying him for seventh in the NBA, and through eight games in February, Gobert is averaging 13.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 72.4 percent from the floor.