Rudy Gobert News: Double-double in Monday's loss

Gobert racked up 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Kings.

The double-double was Gobert's 21st of the season, while the 19 points represented his best scoring effort since he posted a season-high 21 against the Bulls on Nov. 7. Gobert's numbers are down almost across the board this season, and while the 32-year-old center has scored in double digits in 11 of the last 14 games, he's still averaging just 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 72.6 percent from the floor.