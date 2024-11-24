Rudy Gobert News: Double-double streak continues

Gobert chipped in 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and 20 rebounds in 34 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Celtics.

Gobert set a new season best with 20 rebounds in a dominant performance on the glass, surpassing his previous season high in rebounds of 15 set on Nov. 8 against Portland. The big man has also chipped in a double-double in five straight outings, during which he has averaged 11.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across 36.4 minutes per game. Gobert's rebounding and defensive presence have remained a strong positive for fantasy owners, though he has been limited to 6.4 shot attempts per game through 16 regular-season appearances, his lowest mark since the 2015-16 campaign.