Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Double-doubles in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Gobert accumulated 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

While Nikola Jokic still recorded a triple-double, Gobert did a decent job containing Denver's star and protecting the paint. He also contributed on the glass with three offensive rebounds and was highly efficient, missing just one shot across his 38 minutes.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
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