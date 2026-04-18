Rudy Gobert News: Double-doubles in Game 1 loss
Gobert accumulated 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
While Nikola Jokic still recorded a triple-double, Gobert did a decent job containing Denver's star and protecting the paint. He also contributed on the glass with three offensive rebounds and was highly efficient, missing just one shot across his 38 minutes.
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