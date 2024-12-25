Fantasy Basketball
Rudy Gobert News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Gobert had 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 105-99 victory over Dallas.

Gobert turned in an adequate performance, recording just his second double-double in the past five games. Although it has been a steady start to the season, Gobert's overall production has dipped when compared to the 2023-24 season. To this point, he is averaging 10.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 34.1 minutes per game.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
