Rudy Gobert News: Double-doubles in win

Gobert finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 133-104 victory over the Nuggets.

Gobert delivered a strong performance, a welcome sight after an underwhelming couple of weeks. This was his first double-double in almost a week, while the four steals were just one short of his season-high setback in early December. Although his impact on the offensive end continues to be sporadic, his ability to grab rebounds and defend the rim should help maintain a relatively safe floor.