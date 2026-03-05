Rudy Gobert News: Double-doubles vs. Toronto
Gobert finished Thursday's 115-107 win over the Raptors with 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes.
It was an efficient game for Gobert, who finished Thursday's win as the Timberwolves' leader in rebounds and with the second-most points behind Anthony Edwards (22). It was Gobert's 27th double-double of the season -- is eighth most in the Association -- and the 14th time he's recorded at least three blocks. He has averaged 12.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.8 steals over 31.9 minutes per game since Feb. 2.
