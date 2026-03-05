Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert News: Double-doubles vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Gobert finished Thursday's 115-107 win over the Raptors with 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 35 minutes.

It was an efficient game for Gobert, who finished Thursday's win as the Timberwolves' leader in rebounds and with the second-most points behind Anthony Edwards (22). It was Gobert's 27th double-double of the season -- is eighth most in the Association -- and the 14th time he's recorded at least three blocks. He has averaged 12.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.8 steals over 31.9 minutes per game since Feb. 2.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rudy Gobert See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
22 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 9
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago